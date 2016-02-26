SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will support Apple Inc's fight against a magistrate's order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter's iPhone.

An Amazon spokesman said the company was still working on its "amicus options."

The online retailer joins Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc in voicing support for Apple. (Reporting by Mari Saito)