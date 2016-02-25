WASHINGTON Feb 25 The case involving a court
order to Apple to help the FBI unlock the iPhone of one of the
San Bernardino shooters is "unlikely to be a trailblazer" for
setting a legal precedent in future cases, FBI Director James
Comey told a congressional panel Thursday.
The complex and evolving nature of mobile phone software
will limit how broadly the case can be applied, Comey said
during a U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee
hearing examining worldwide threats.
While the case "will be instructive for other courts,"
broader policy questions about reasonable law enforcement access
to encrypted data will likely need to be resolved by Congress
and others, Comey said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)