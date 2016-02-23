By Dustin Volz
A Democratic U.S. congressman
on Tuesday asked the FBI to rescind its demand that Apple
help unlock an iPhone linked to one of the San
Bernardino shooters.
U.S. Representative Ted Lieu argued instead that Congress
should ultimately decide whether American technology companies
must grant authorities access to their products.
In a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation Director
James Comey seen by Reuters, the California Democrat said that
allowing a federal magistrate to order Apple to write new code
granting investigators access to the phone relies on a "strained
interpretation" of a centuries-old law and could set a dangerous
precedent that would weaken encryption more broadly.
Lieu's letter echoes the sentiment of some lawmakers on both
sides of the debate who have said since the Apple standoff began
that Congress should resolve the encryption debate, despite a
longstanding legislative impasse on the issue.
The FBI declined to comment on the letter, but referred back
to a Sunday blog post by Comey that said the case was not about
precedent but "victims and justice."
Last week, a federal magistrate in Los Angeles said that
Apple must provide "reasonable technical assistance" to
investigators seeking to unlock the data on an iPhone that had
been used by San Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook, who, with his
wife, killed 14 people on Dec. 2.
In opposing the judge's order, Apple has framed the dispute
as an issue of digital privacy and security that affects all of
its customers.
Lieu earlier this month introduced the ENCRYPT Act, which
would prevent any state or locality from mandating that a
"manufacturer, developer, seller, or provider" design or alter
the security of a product so it can be decrypted or surveilled
by authorities.
