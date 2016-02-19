BRIEF-Rockwell provides update regarding three units with interim liquidation order
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
WASHINGTON Feb 19 The U.S. Department of Justice has filed motion seeking to compel Apple Inc to comply with a judge's order for the company to unlock the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, ABC News reported on Friday.
The FBI is seeking the tech giant's help to access the shooter's phone, which is encrypted. The company so far has pushed back, and on Thursday won three extra days to respond to the order. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan and Chairman Stephen Sanger together bought nearly 100,000 shares of the company's stock as the bank tries to bounce back from a sales scandal that tarnished its once-spotless image as an industry leader.