By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, April 21
Investigation Director James Comey said on Thursday the agency
paid more to get into the iPhone of one of the San Bernardino
shooters than he will make in the remaining seven years and four
months he has in his job.
According to figures from the FBI and the U.S. Office of
Management and Budget, Comey's annual salary as of January 2015
was $183,300. Without a raise or bonus, Comey will make $1.34
million over the remainder of his job.
That suggests the FBI paid the largest ever publicized
amount for a hacking technique, given the most previously paid
was $1 million by U.S. information security company Zerodium to
break into phones.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in London, Comey was
asked by a moderator how much the FBI paid for the software that
eventually broke into the iPhone.
"A lot. More than I will make in the remainder of this job,
which is seven years and four months for sure," Comey said. "But
it was, in my view, worth it."
The Justice Department said in March it had unlocked the San
Bernardino shooter's iPhone with the help of an unidentified
third party and dropped its case against Apple Inc,
ending a high-stakes legal clash but leaving the broader fight
over encryption unresolved.
Comey said the FBI will be able to use software used on the
San Bernardino phone on other 5C iPhones running IOS 9 software.
The FBI gained access to the iPhone used by Rizwan Farook,
one of the shooters who killed 14 people in San Bernardino,
California on Dec. 2.
The case raised the debate over whether technology
companies' encryption technologies protect privacy or endanger
the public by blocking law enforcement access to information.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Jim Finkle; Editing by Andrew
Hay)