(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Feb 23 In Apple's depiction of its
intensifying fight with the U.S. Justice Department over
accessing data from the iPhone of accused San Bernardino shooter
Syed Farook, the company is heroically battling in courts across
the country for the principle of protecting the privacy of
cellphone users, even if that principle requires Apple to oppose
government requests to help investigators crack security on
suspected criminals' phones.
In the Justice Department's portrayal of the showdown, Apple
has cravenly decided to use opposition to a high-profile
government decryption request as a marketing ploy. Apple,
according to the government, never balked at helping federal
investigators break into iPhones until it saw an opportunity to
distinguish its privacy protections from those of its
competitors.
Apple and the Justice Department are presenting these
mutually exclusive versions of reality to sway public sentiment
about whether cellphone makers should be compelled to assist the
government's criminal investigations - a question that may
eventually be decided by Congress, not the executive branch or
the federal courts.
APPLE "INCONSISTENT"
Justice intensified its deprecation of Apple in a letter
unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, where a U.S.
magistrate judge is weighing a government request that he order
Apple, under the 1789 All Writs Act, to help investigators
access data from an accused drug dealer's phone.
In the newly unsealed letter, the government accused Apple
of "misleading" the magistrate about its response to court
orders directing the company to assist criminal investigations.
According to the Justice Department, Apple "did not file
objections to any of the orders, seek an opportunity to be heard
from the court or otherwise seek judicial relief."
In most recent cases, Justice said, Apple simply put off
complying with the court orders, although in one case, the
company said it would help if it were served with a revised
search warrant.
"Only more recently, in light of the public attention
surrounding an All Writs Act order issued in connection with the
investigation into the shootings in San Bernardino, California,
has Apple indicated that it will seek judicial review," the
letter said. "Apple's position has been inconsistent at best."
APPLE'S OBJECTIONS
You will not be surprised to hear that Apple has an entirely
different account of how it has handled recent All Writs Act
orders to help the government get its hands on iPhone data.
As my Reuters colleague Nate Raymond reported, Apple said in
its letter to the judge in Brooklyn that the Justice Department
has sought court orders to enlist the company's
security-cracking assistance with 15 iPhones in the past four
months. Apple said it has objected to all of the orders it has
received.
Those objections, the company said when I emailed to ask
about the disparity between its letter and the government's
response, haven't come in the form of court filings except in
the Brooklyn and San Bernardino cases.
In the other cases Apple cited in its letter, it
communicated its opposition directly to investigators. Since
October, Apple has informed investigators wielding All Writs Act
orders that it has "suspended all iOS data extractions" and will
not retain possession of phones criminal investigators have
asked the company to decrypt.
Apple's decision to suspend cooperation with the Justice
Department, as I've reported, stems from a ruling last October
by U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein of Brooklyn.
Orenstein, of his own volition, refused to grant the
government an All Writs Act order without briefing by Apple.
That was an unusual decision; judges usually grant these
catch-all orders, directing third parties to cooperate with
government investigations, as long as federal investigators file
pro forma applications showing that they have obtained search
warrants and that the third party won't be unduly burdened by
assisting the inquiry.
Briefing in the Brooklyn case took place as the divide over
cellphone privacy deepened between the government and Apple,
which has made it increasingly difficult to breach users'
security passcodes in successive generations of its operating
systems.
Last week, on the same day that Apple publicly announced it
would litigate against the order directing it to help the
Federal Bureau of Investigation crack security on Syed Farook's
work-issued iPhone, Judge Orenstein ordered the company to
provide him with details about all other cases in which the
government had asked for an order compelling Apple's
cooperation. The letters unsealed Tuesday responded to Judge
Orenstein's order.
Orenstein may be Apple's best hope to change the judicial
momentum on All Writs Act orders. According to briefs in the
Brooklyn and San Bernardino cases, the Justice Department has
apparently never been denied an order compelling assistance from
a cellphone company when it has already obtained a search
warrant on the phone.
Judge Orenstein, though, has expressed fundamental doubts
about whether the act applies because Congress has declined to
legislate mandatory cooperation from cellphone makers.
Whether the final decision on forced data extraction ends up
at the U.S. Supreme Court or with lawmakers, it is in the
Justice Department's interest to sully Apple's image, and vice
versa. Tuesday's accusations won't be the last of the flying
accusations in this fight.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)