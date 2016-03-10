March 10 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday
said Apple Inc's rhetoric was "false" in a high-profile
fight over the government's bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.
The dispute between Apple and the government burst into the
open last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation
obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and
take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow
access to shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone.
In a court filing, federal prosecutors said Apple's stance
was "corrosive" of institutions best able to safeguard "our
liberty and our rights." The government also said Apple
"deliberately raised technological barriers" to prevent the
execution of a warrant.
