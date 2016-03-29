By Dan Levine
Justice will disclose over the next two weeks whether it will
continue with its bid to compel Apple Inc to help
access an iPhone in a Brooklyn drug case, according to a court
filing on Tuesday.
The Justice Department this week withdrew a similar request
in California, saying it had succeeded in unlocking an iPhone
used by one of the shooters involved in a rampage in San
Bernardino in December without Apple's help.
Prosecutors have not said whether that technique would work
for other seized iPhones, including the one at issue in
Brooklyn. Law enforcement officials across the country have said
they have encountered Apple devices they cannot access.
The legal dispute between the U.S. government and Apple has
been a high-profile test of whether law enforcement should have
access to encrypted phone data.
Apple, supported by most of the technology industry, says
anything that helps authorities bypass security features will
undermine security for all users. Government officials say that
all kinds of criminal investigations will be crippled without
access to phone data.
A federal magistrate in Brooklyn last month ruled that he
did not have authority to order Apple to disable the security of
an iPhone seized during a drug investigation. The Justice
Department then appealed to a district court judge.
After filing that appeal, U.S. prosecutors notified the
magistrate in the San Bernardino case that a third party had
demonstrated a new technique which could access the iPhone in
question.
The Justice Department disclosed the new technique to the
judge one day after the demonstration, and then confirmed its
success on Monday, according to court filings, though it did not
reveal how its solution works.
The U.S. government did not disclose any details in a letter
to the Brooklyn judge on Tuesday. Instead, prosecutors only
agreed with a request by Apple to delay briefing deadlines in
the case, and said it would update the court by April 11 as to
whether it would "modify" its own request for Apple's
assistance.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment. In court filings the
company has said it would want to question any potential
government claim that the technique which worked in California
would not work in Brooklyn.
