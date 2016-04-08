NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it will move ahead with an appeal of a court ruling blocking the government from forcing Apple Inc to help unlock an iPhone in a drug case in New York.

In a letter filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the Justice Department said "the government continues to require Apple's assistance in accessing the data that it is authorized to search by warrant." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)