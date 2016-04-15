BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
NEW YORK, April 15 Apple Inc argued on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department had failed to substantiate that it needed the company's help to access a locked iPhone in a New York drug case.
Apple's brief, filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, came a week after the U.S. government said it would push on with an appeal of a federal judge's ruling in February holding that he could not force the company to hand over the phone's data. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: