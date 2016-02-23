Feb 22 The U.S. Justice Department is looking at
court orders forcing Apple Inc to help investigators
extract data from iPhones in about a dozen undisclosed cases
across the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources.
This move comes on the heels of the San Bernardino,
California, shooting case.
The other phones, which were seized in a variety of criminal
investigations, are involved in cases where prosecutors are
compelling the company to help them bypass the passcode security
feature of phones that may hold evidence, the Journal added.
However, the details of these dozen cases are not yet public
and they do not tend to involve any terrorism charges, the
Journal said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/24mQhFf)
The dozen or so cases are also distinct from San Bernardino
in that many of them involve phones using an older Apple
operating system, which has fewer security barriers to surmount,
the Journal added.
The DOJ filed a motion on Friday seeking to compel Apple to
comply with a judge's order to unlock the encrypted iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, portraying the
tech giant's refusal as a "marketing strategy."
Apple on Monday urged the creation of a government panel on
encryption, the latest salvo in a standoff over a locked iPhone
linked to the San Bernardino shooting that has escalated into a
public relations battle between the technology company and the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook also sent a letter to
employees Monday morning, making clear the company's hardline
stance refusing to make software to unlock the phone addresses
broader issues, not just a single device linked to a grisly
attack.
Apple and the Justice Department could not immediately be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
