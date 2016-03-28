UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Justice Department is expected to withdraw its legal action in California seeking to force Apple to unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters, USA Today reported on Monday on Twitter, citing an unnamed government official.
U.S. officials said last week that they are hopeful they will be able to unlock the iPhone without help from Apple .
(Writing by Eric Beech)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange