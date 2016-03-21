By Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 21 A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators has begun circulating long-awaited draft legislation
that would give federal judges clear authority to order
technology companies like Apple to help law enforcement
officials access encrypted data, according to sources familiar
with the discussions.
The proposal from Senators Richard Burr and Dianne
Feinstein, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate
Intelligence Committee, does not spell out how companies must
provide access or the circumstances under which they could be
ordered to help.
It also does not create specific penalties for
noncompliance, leaving that determination to judges, the sources
said.
Previous legislative efforts have focused on requiring
technology products to have a built-in "back door" for law
enforcement. The latest approach would not mandate any specific
technology, but rather would require companies to figure out how
to access the data.
Congress has tried and failed for years to pass legislation
that could prevent criminals and spies from "going dark," or
hiding from law enforcement by using encrypted computer and
communications services. The latest effort died when the Obama
administration signaled last fall that it would not support it.
But Apple's high-profile showdown with the government over a
federal magistrate judge's order that it unlock an iPhone
connected to the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California,
has reopened the debate. Apple and the Justice Department are
set to face off in court on Tuesday.
"The going-dark issue has been gathering momentum (in
Congress) like a train coming down the tracks, but it still
seemed for a while like it was going to be a long time before it
got to the station," Representative Adam Schiff, the top
Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told Reuters in an
interview. "But it arrived with a fury with this lawsuit."
Apple and many of its allies argue that the court is
over-reaching its authority in the San Bernardino case and that
Congress should ultimately resolve the encryption debate.
President Obama warned a tech conference earlier this month
against "fetishizing" phones and made it clear that he supports
law enforcement efforts to gain access to encrypted information.
Administration officials have reviewed the legislation from
Burr and Feinstein and offered suggested edits, the sources
said, signaling that the White House may now be more open to a
legislative approach.
Still, the Burr-Feinstein effort is expected to face a steep
climb in a gridlocked Congress wary about tackling such a
complex and controversial issue during an election year.
"We have previously been quite skeptical of legislative
handling of this particular matter," White House press secretary
Josh Earnest told reporters last month after the Apple case
began. "I don't know at this point whether or not (conversations
with lawmakers) will result in a piece of legislation that we
will embrace."
NO CONSENSUS
In an attempt to break the congressional stalemate on
encryption, Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican
Representative Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Homeland
Security Committee, introduced legislation earlier this month to
form a national encryption commission to further study the
issue.
That effort has been criticized by some privacy advocates
who believe its composition would be skewed to favor law
enforcement. Others have complained that it would give Congress
an excuse to continue postponing action on encryption.
