By Jim Finkle
March 22 Most Americans trust Apple Inc
to protect their personal information from hackers, according to
a national Reuters/Ipsos poll, but not any better than rivals
Google, Amazon and Microsoft.
The results of the poll were released late on Monday, in the
middle of a legal battle between Apple and the U.S. Justice
Department over a judge's order that Apple write new software to
disable passcode protection on the iPhone used by one of the San
Bernardino, California shooters.
The two sides were set to face off in court on Tuesday, but
late on Monday a federal judge in Riverside, California, agreed
to the government's request to postpone the hearing after U.S.
prosecutors said that a "third party" had presented a possible
method for opening an encrypted iPhone.
The development could bring an abrupt end to the high-stakes
legal showdown which has become a lightning rod for a broader
debate on data privacy in the United States, which was inflamed
by revelations in 2013 from former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden about the U.S. government's massive
surveillance programs.
When asked if they trust Apple to protect data from hackers,
60 percent of respondents said they strongly agreed or somewhat
agreed, according to the poll, conducted March 11 to 16.
That is in line with responses to the same questions about
Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
The poll found only one in 10 people consider security
options such as encryption and passcode protection to be the
most important considerations when shopping for a new phone.
Performance and price were far ahead, each ranked as the most
important factor by about a third of those polled.
"Security is one of these things that gets people in trouble
when it lapses, but it's not something consumers are going to be
shopping for," said Ipsos pollster Chris Jackson.
The results suggest that Apple's refusal to comply with a
U.S. government demand that it unlock an iPhone has not given it
extra credit with consumers, Jackson said.
"This (poll) was about getting a feel to see whether Apple
is seen as some kind of exemplary company," Jackson said. "It's
not."
Apple certainly sees itself as a guardian of customers'
privacy. The company "will not shrink from that responsibility,"
declared Chief Executive Tim Cook on stage at the launch of a
new iPhone on Monday.
"Apple has the same halo as many tech companies: A majority
of people, but not a huge majority, agree that they trust them
to protect their information," Jackson said.
Consumers were, however, less trusting of two of the six
companies covered in the poll: online social media service
Facebook Inc and internet company Yahoo Inc.
Asked if they trust Facebook to protect personal information
from hackers, 39 percent said they agreed. For Yahoo, 44 percent
agreed.
Jackson said people may feel differently about Facebook's
security because it exposes more user data than the other firms
surveyed.
The online survey of roughly 1,703 adults has a credibility
interval of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
Representatives for Apple, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft
and Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A statement from Facebook said, in part, that "Protecting
your personal information is more important than ever, and
that's why security is built into every Facebook product and
design."
