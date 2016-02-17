Feb 17 Edward Snowden and others on Twitter
rallied on Wednesday in support of Apple Inc's
opposition to a U.S. court order to help federal investigators
by unlocking an iPhone used by one of the shooters in December's
deadly attack in San Bernardino, California.
"Apple" and "San Bernardino" were trending heavily as topics
on Twitter following Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook's decision
to fight the order by a federal judge in Los Angeles that Apple
provide "reasonable technical assistance" to the Federal Bureau
of Investigation in the case.
Cook on Tuesday called the order, issued that day, "a
dangerous precedent," adding in a statement on Apple's website
that "The implications of the government's demands are
chilling."
Cook's and Apple's response to the demand was viewed
positively overall on Twitter, according to social media
analytics firm Zoomph.
Snowden was among several high-profile digital privacy
advocates who weighed in.
"The @FBI is creating a world where citizens rely on #Apple
to defend their rights, rather than the other way around," said
a tweet from the former National Security Agency
contractor(@Snowden). Snowden, who is accused of violating U.S.
espionage laws by leaking details of government surveillance
programs, now lives in Russia.
Prominent technology writer and entrepreneur Anil Dash
(@anildash) tweeted, "Apple showing exceptional leadership
resisting demands to weaken its encryption."
Several Twitter and Facebook users applauded Apple's
statement by using the hashtag #standwithapple. Peter M
(@monkieboy99) said: "Thank you @tim_cook for continuing to put
the security of Apple customers first. #Apple #iPhone
#standwithapple"
But the support on Twitter for Apple's stance was not
unanimous.
Ian Bremmer (@ianbremmer), the president of Eurasia Group, a
political risk research and consulting firm, tweeted, "Didn't
realize you can just oppose a judge's order as if it was a
request. #Apple #ThinkDifferent."
Current and former Apple employees also weighed in, wishing
Cook the best in his opposition to the order.
"I've said it before, and I say it again: @tim_cook is
amazing and I stand behind every bit of this. Thank you, Tim,"
wrote Jade Pennig (@zahnster), a user interface engineer at
Apple, according to her LinkedIn page.
Jan-Michael Cart (@jammiesblvd), who lists Apple as a former
employer in his Twitter bio, tweeted on Wednesday, "Give 'em
hell, @tim_cook."
(Additional reporting by Melissa Fares and Anjali Athavaley;
Editing by Dan Burns, Amy Tennery and Jonathan Oatis)