WASHINGTON Feb 24 Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday said that complying with a court order to help the FBI break into an iPhone belonging to a San Bernardino shooter would be "bad for America," and set an "offensive" legal precedent.

"Some things are hard, and some things are right, and some things are both - this is one of those things," Cook told ABC News in his first interview since the court order came down last week. (Reporting by Dustin Volz, editing by G Crosse)