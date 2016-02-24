NEW YORK Feb 24 Verizon Communications Inc supports "the availability of strong encryption with no backdoors," Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Wednesday in response to the legal showdown between Apple Inc and U.S. law enforcement over mobile device encryption.

"The case with Apple presents unique issues that should be addressed by Congress, not on an ad hoc basis," McAdam told Reuters in a statement. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)