BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday her Justice Department's court battle to force Apple Inc to unlock an iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino shooters ran the risk of becoming "all about Apple" and that the company should not be able to decide the broader encryption debate alone.
Speaking at the RSA cyber security conference in San Francisco, Lynch repeatedly urged cooperation and open dialogue between Silicon Valley and Washington on how to resolve the problems facing law enforcement due to the increased use of strongly encrypted devices. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Rigby)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.