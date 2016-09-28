Sept 28 Apple Inc and Deloitte LLP
announced a partnership on Wednesday in which the consultant
will open a new practice to help corporate clients work with
Apple products, the tech firm's latest attempt to boost
enterprise sales as its key product, the iPhone, shows signs of
maturation.
More than 5,000 Deloitte advisers will be included in the
Apple initiative, the companies said. The consulting firm also
launched EnterpriseNext, a program aimed at helping clients make
better use of Apple products and services.
Apple has announced a steady stream of enterprise
partnerships in recent years as it aims to draw more revenue
from a market that some say it has traditionally overlooked.
A partnership struck with IBM in 2014 signaled Apple's
intentions of getting more serious about corporate clients, or
enterprise, and deals with Cisco and SAP have followed.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Peter Henderson and Alan
Crosby)