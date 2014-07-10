SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 Apple Inc
acknowledged on Wednesday it needs to address manufacturing
partners' carbon emissions and its own rising water consumption,
though the iPhone maker said it had cut back sharply on
greenhouse gas output.
Apple last year hired former Environmental Protection Agency
chief Lisa Jackson to push cleaner initiatives, amid past
criticism over its emissions and use of toxic materials.
Observers say it has improved its practices and earned better
scores from groups such as Greenpeace.
On Wednesday, Apple released its 2014 environmental
responsibility report, saying investments in renewable energy
helped slash its carbon footprint from energy use by 31 percent
from fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2013. That's despite power
consumption soaring 44 percent over the same period. (here)
But the company, which is building its future main campus
not far from its current base in Silicon Valley, said water
usage had spiked as a result of general construction and
expansion. It also blamed production partners for the largest
portion of its carbon footprint, without naming them.
Foxconn and Pegatron in Asia are among
the companies Apple contracts to build devices like the iPad and
iPhone.
"Carbon emissions from our manufacturing partners remain the
largest portion of our carbon footprint, an area we're committed
to addressing," the company said in a blog post.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)