June 23 Lisa Jackson, the former chief of the Environmental Protection Agency, will take on an expanded role at Apple Inc, overseeing policy and social initiatives as well as being the company's top environmental executive, the company announced on Tuesday.

Jackson, who joined Apple in 2013 after leaving the EPA, will now serve as vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees.

An Apple spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

Under Jackson's leadership as environment chief, Apple has expanded its use of renewable energy and taken more steps to eliminate toxins and protect working forests. Cook hailed the progress already made by Jackson, one of the company's highest-ranking women.

"There's much more to do, not just on the environment, but on other issues we value such as human rights, education, and accessibility of our products to those with physical or developmental challenges," Cook wrote. "Apple can and will play an important role in each of these areas."

In her new role, Jackson will manage government affairs for the tech giant and integrate efforts across the company, Cook wrote.

Apple has become more vocal on policy issues in recent years, with Cook speaking out in support of gay rights and privacy. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Alan Crosby)