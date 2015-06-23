June 23 Lisa Jackson, the former chief of the
Environmental Protection Agency, will take on an expanded role
at Apple Inc, overseeing policy and social initiatives
as well as being the company's top environmental executive, the
company announced on Tuesday.
Jackson, who joined Apple in 2013 after leaving the EPA,
will now serve as vice president of environment, policy and
social initiatives, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook wrote in a
memo to employees.
An Apple spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the memo.
Under Jackson's leadership as environment chief, Apple has
expanded its use of renewable energy and taken more steps to
eliminate toxins and protect working forests. Cook hailed the
progress already made by Jackson, one of the company's
highest-ranking women.
"There's much more to do, not just on the environment, but
on other issues we value such as human rights, education, and
accessibility of our products to those with physical or
developmental challenges," Cook wrote. "Apple can and will play
an important role in each of these areas."
In her new role, Jackson will manage government affairs for
the tech giant and integrate efforts across the company, Cook
wrote.
Apple has become more vocal on policy issues in recent
years, with Cook speaking out in support of gay rights and
privacy.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Alan Crosby)