BRUSSELS Oct 9 Apple Inc's antitrust case with
the European Union over e-book publishing could be settled in a
couple of months, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said on Tuesday.
The EU's antitrust chief said he hoped to resolve soon an
investigation into Apple and four publishers over deals setting
e-book prices.
"Hopefully in the coming couple of months, we will reach a
settlement," Almunia told a British Chamber of Commerce
conference.
The European Commission is now market-testing an offer by
Apple and the publishers in a bid to end the EU probe. The four
are CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster, News Corp unit
HarperCollins, French group Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Livre and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, which owns
Macmillan in Germany.