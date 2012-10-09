BRUSSELS Oct 9 Apple Inc's antitrust case with
the European Union over e-book publishing could be settled in a
couple of months, European Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said on Tuesday.
Almunia, the EU's antitrust chief, said he hoped to resolve
soon an investigation into Apple and four publishers over deals
setting e-book prices.
"Hopefully in the coming couple of months, we will reach a
settlement," Almunia told a British Chamber of Commerce
conference.
The European Commission is now market-testing an offer by
Apple and the publishers in a bid to end the EU probe. The four
are CBS Corp's Simon & Schuster, News Corp unit
HarperCollins, French group Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Livre, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck, which owns
Macmillan in Germany.
A fifth publisher, Pearson's Penguin, was also
charged in the investigation, but is not participating in the
settlement with the commission, which began its inquiry last
December.
"For a period of two years, the four publishers will not
restrict, limit or impede e-book retailers' ability to set,
alter or reduce retail prices for e-books and/or to offer
discounts or promotions," the European Commission said in its
Official Journal, detailing the offer under consideration.
HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster and Hachette reached a
settlement with the U.S. government in April with similar
proposals.
According to analysts at UBS, e-books account for about 30
percent of the U.S. book market and 20 percent of sales in
Britain, but are still negligible elsewhere.