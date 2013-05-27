BRUSSELS May 27 EU antitrust regulators are
seeking information whether Apple's iPhone distribution
deals with mobile telecoms operators may be aimed at shutting
out rival smartphones makers, in a move which could lead to a
formal investigation into Apple.
In a nine-page questionnaire sent to mobile telecoms
companies last Friday and obtained by Reuters, the European
Commission said such behavior may breach EU antitrust rules.
The questionnaire followed informal complaints from telecoms
operators against Apple late last year related to handset
subsidies and marketing for carrying its smartphones and
tablets, sources have told Reuters.
Such surveys are a typical procedure in antitrust cases
which helps the Commission determine whether to open a case
against companies or reject complaints.
"The Commission has information indicating that Apple and
mobile network operators have concluded distribution agreements
which may potentially lead to the foreclosure of other
smartphone manufacturers from the market," the questionnaire
said.
Telecoms operators were asked whether Apple obliged them to
buy a minimum volume of iPhones, provide preferential treatment
for marketing iPhones, set a certain level of subsidies and
ensure Apple receives the same or better terms given to rivals.
Regulators were also keen to know if Apple restricted the
companies from using the iPhone5 in their 4G/LTE networks. The
deadline for replies is June 17.
European and U.S. operators typically pay hefty subsidies to
smartphone makers including Apple. Customers get discounts on
such devices in return for signing on to two-year wireless
contracts, a key source of revenues for operators.
Smartphones account for 49.3 percent of mobile phones sold
globally in the first quarter, according to research company
Gartner. Samsung Electronic is the world's most-used
smartphone brand.