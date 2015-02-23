(Adds reactions from Danish, Irish governments, details)
Feb 23 Apple Inc said it would spend
1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to build two data centres in
Europe that would be entirely powered by renewable energy and
create hundreds of jobs.
The company said the centres, in Ireland and Denmark, will
power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App
Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.
The investment is set to be evenly divided between the two
countries, with the Irish government confirming that 850 million
euros would be spent in Ireland. The two data centres are
expected to begin operations in 2017.
"This significant new investment represents Apple's biggest
project in Europe to date," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a
statement.
"We're thrilled to be expanding our operations, creating
hundreds of local jobs and introducing some of our most advanced
green building designs yet," he added.
The data centre in Ireland will be located in Athenry, close
to Galway on the west coast while in Denmark, it will be in
Viborg, western Denmark.
In a sign of how important Apple's investment in Denmark
was, the country's trade and development minister issued a
statement mirroring that of the iPhone maker's, adding the two
data centres would be among the largest in the world.
Ireland's government also reacted to the announcement,
saying 300 jobs would be added in the county of Galway during
the multiple phases of the project, a boost as it seeks to cut
the unemployment rate below 10 percent this year.
"As the Government works to secure recovery and see it
spread to every part of the country, today's announcement is
another extremely positive step in the right direction," Irish
Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.
