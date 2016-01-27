LONDON Jan 27 Shares in leading European
technology and chipmaker stocks fell on Wednesday after Apple
forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years.
ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose
technology powers Apple's iPhone, fell 1.5 percent to
underperform a 0.4 percent drop on the benchmark FTSE 100 index
.
Rival German chipmaker Dialog fell 1.5 percent
while AMS also edged down by 0.2 percent.
Apple predicted its first revenue drop in 13 years and
reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the
critical Chinese market showed signs of weakening, suggesting
the technology company's period of exponential growth may be
ending.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)