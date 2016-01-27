LONDON Jan 27 Shares in leading European technology and chipmaker stocks fell on Wednesday after Apple forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years.

ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhone, fell 1.5 percent to underperform a 0.4 percent drop on the benchmark FTSE 100 index .

Rival German chipmaker Dialog fell 1.5 percent while AMS also edged down by 0.2 percent.

Apple predicted its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market showed signs of weakening, suggesting the technology company's period of exponential growth may be ending. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)