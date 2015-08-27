Aug 27 Apple Inc, which launched the
Apple Watch in June, is within striking distance of leader
Fitbit Inc in the wearable devices market, market
research firm IDC said.
Apple shipped 3.6 million Apple Watches in the second
quarter of 2015, just behind Fitbit's 4.4 million wearable
fitness and health trackers, IDC said.
The Apple Watch, which sports many health-related features
and apps, is seen as the biggest rival to Fitbit's trackers.
Shipments of wearable devices more than tripled to 18.1
million units in the second quarter, IDC said.
"It's worth noting that Fitbit only sells basic wearables -
a category that is expected to lose share over the next few
years, leaving Apple poised to become the next market leader for
all wearables," the IDC report said.
Fitbit Inc's stock market listing in June got a rousing
response from investors, with shares jumping as much as 60
percent. They closed at $38.40 on Wednesday, nearly double their
IPO price.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)