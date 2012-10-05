SAN FRANCISCO Oct 5 Thousands of workers went
on strike Friday at a Foxconn plant in China that makes Apple
Inc's iPhone 5, paralyzing production of the
smartphone, rights advocate China Labor Watch reported.
The reported strike comes at a crucial time for the U.S.
corporation, weeks after kicking off its largest-ever global
rollout of the smartphone. Apple is already struggling with
supply constraints, analysts say.
Citing workers, the labor group said 3,000 to 4,000 workers
began their strike at Foxconn's Zhengzhou complex in the
afternoon, incensed by over-exacting quality controls as well as
demands they work through the week-long "Golden Week" holidays,
which began Monday.
The strike could not be immediately confirmed. Apple
declined to comment and Foxconn was not immediately available
for comment.
Tensions have boiled over repeatedly in factories operated
by Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant that
employs more than a million and makes most of the world's iPads
and iPhones. Last month, thousands rioted at its Taiyuan
facility in northern China, disrupting production for about 24
hours and underscoring the potential for labor unrest.
"In addition to demanding that workers work during the
holiday, Foxconn raised overly strict demands on product quality
without providing worker training for the corresponding skills,"
the Watch said in a statement on its website ().
"Additionally, quality control inspectors fell into
conflicts with workers and were beat up multiple times by
workers. Factory management turned a deaf ear to complaints
about these conflicts and took no corrective measures."
The group did not say in its release when work might resume.
Foxconn Technology Group of Taiwan, the trading name of Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co, is the world's largest
contract maker of electronics for global brands such as Hewlett
Packard Co, Nokia and Dell Inc.
Apple and Foxconn have come under fire for poor working
conditions and wages at plants across China. In response, they
have organized an audit of factory conditions, raised wages,
improved safety and reduced overtime, among other measures.