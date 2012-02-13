SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Apple Inc
said on Monday that a U.S. non-profit labor group has begun an
"unprecedented" inspection of working conditions at its main
contract manufacturers, including Foxconn's plants in southern
China, as the maker of the IPhone continues to grapple with
persistent image problems there.
"The inspections now underway are unprecedented in the
electronics industry, both in scale and scope," Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.
The world's most valuable technology corporation had agreed
to let the D.C.-based Fair Labor Association monitor conditions
at the factories of its suppliers, hoping to counter criticism
that it was glossing over problems at these facilities.
The group began on Monday to interview thousands of
employees, inspect manufacturing areas, dormitories and do an
extensive review of documents relating to employment, Apple
said.
Critics say the biggest blemish on Apple in recent years has
been signs of harsh working conditions at its manufacturing
partners, particularly in China.
Working conditions at Foxconn, whose flagship unit is
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries group, has in
particular been a constant thorn in the company's side.
In 2009, reports of a rash of worker suicides surfaced at
Foxconn, which puts together the iPhone and iPad at factories in
southern China that activists say subject a mostly migrant labor
population to slavish work conditions, including over-long
hours.
Apple has responded by launching independent audits and
publishing the results.
In January, it published a report detailing an audit of
working conditions of its entire supply chain - of about 170
companies all told - an unprecedented level of disclosure that
won plaudits from several rights groups.
Apple said a team from FLA began the first inspections
Monday morning at Foxconn's facility in Shenzhen known as
Foxconn City, Apple said.
The team also is inspecting Foxconn's facility in Chengdu,
China, where three people were killed last year in a blast. The
explosion in Chengdu was the latest setback at Foxconn.
Inspections will also be done at facilities owned by other
Apple suppliers Quanta and Pegatron later
this year, Apple said.
Meanwhile Apple's shares rose to over $500 in morning
trading on the Nasdaq, setting a record high on strong iPhone 4S
demand and investor optimism on the potential launch of a new
iPad tablet.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta. Editing by Gunna Dickson)