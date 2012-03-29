By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 In a landmark
development for the way Western companies do business in China,
Apple Inc said Thursday it had agreed to work with
partner Foxconn to substantially improve wages and working
conditions at the factories that produce its wildly popular
products.
Foxconn - which makes Apple devices from the iPhone to the
iPad - will hire tens of thousands of new workers, clamp down on
illegal overtime, improve safety protocols and upgrade worker
housing and other amenities.
The moves came in response to one of the largest
investigations ever conducted of a U.S. company's operations
abroad. Apple had agreed to the probe by the independent Fair
Labor Association in response to a crescendo of criticism that
its products were built on the backs of mistreated Chinese
workers.
The Association, in disclosing its findings from a survey
of three Foxconn plants and over 35,000 workers, said it had
unearthed multiple violations of labor law, including extreme
hours and unpaid overtime.
Apple, the world's most valuable corporation, and Foxconn,
China's biggest private-sector employer and Apple' main contract
manufacturer, are so dominant in the global technology industry
that their newly forged accord will likely have a substantial
ripple effect across the sector.
Working conditions at many Chinese manufacturers that supply
Western companies are considerably inferior to those at Foxconn.
"Apple and Foxconn are obviously the two biggest players in
this sector and since they're teaming up to drive this change, I
really do think they set the bar for the rest of the sector,"
FLA President Auret van Heerden told Reuters in an interview.
More immediately, the Apple-Foxconn agreement will raise
costs for other manufacturers who contract with the Taiwanese
company, including Dell Inc, Hewlett-Packard,
Amazon.com Inc, Motorola Mobility Holdings,
Nokia Oyj and Sony Corp.
The agreement will likely result in higher prices for
consumers, though the impact will be limited because labor costs
are only a small fraction of the total cost for most high-tech
devices.
Foxconn said it would reduce working hours to 49 hours per
week, including overtime, while keeping total compensation for
workers at its current level. The FLA audit had found that
during peak production times, workers in the three factories put
in more than 60 hours per week on average.
To compensate for the reduced hours, Foxconn will hire tens
of thousands of additional workers. It also said it would build
more housing and canteens to accommodate that influx.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who company critics hoped would usher in
a more open, transparent era at Apple after he took over from
the late Steve Jobs last fall, has shown a willingness to tackle
the global criticism head-on.
The much-anticipated report marks the first phase of a probe
into Apple's contract manufacturers across the world's most
populous nation. With 1.2 million workers, Foxconn - an
affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry - is
by far Apple's largest and most influential partner.
