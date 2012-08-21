By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Apple Inc and
Foxconn have improved work and safety conditions at the Chinese
factories that make most of the world's iPads and iPhones, but
the auditors they enlisted to monitor the process warn that the
toughest tasks lay ahead.
The real challenge is in reducing working hours by almost a
third for the hundreds of thousands working in Foxconn plants
across Southern China to comply with local labor laws by 2013,
the Fair Labor Association said on Tuesday.
The group - of which Apple is a member - earlier this year
found multiple violations of labor law including extreme hours
after kicking off one of the largest investigations ever
conducted of a U.S. company's operations outside America. Apple
agreed to the probe to stem criticism that its products were
built on the backs of mistreated Chinese workers.
The world's most valuable company and Foxconn - which counts
the likes of Dell Inc, Sony Corp, and
Hewlett-Packard Co among its clients - agreed to slash
overtime, beef up safety, hire new workers and even upgrade
dormitories.
In a report tracking the progress of those commitments, the
FLA said it had verified that agreed-upon changes had been
instituted and that Apple was trying to hold its partner, the
world's largest contract manufacturer, accountable.
"One of the sheer engineering challenges is being able to
shorten the production cycle, so that they can get it all done
in 49 hours instead of 60 hours. And the other part of the
challenge then is workers' expectations," Auret van Heerden,
president and CEO of the FLA, said in an interview.
OVERTIME HOURS
The latest report card on Apple-Foxconn comes after first
findings and a timeline for improvements were announced in
March, though some industry observers said it was not entirely
independent because of close ties with corporate members. Since
that March audit, rights groups including China Labor Watch have
conducted their own studies.
Some factory workers at Foxconn - an affiliate of Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry - have also protested
potential lost wages as hours get cut. Both the FLA and Foxconn
have tried to help employees through the transition.
"A lot of workers have clearly come to Shenzhen to make as
much money as they can in as short a period as they can, and
overtime hours are very important in that calculation," Van
Heerden said.
"If you reduce overtime significantly, you work that idea
through with workers," he said, adding that given the severe
shortage of labor in China it is likely that Foxconn would
ensure that workers are happy with their compensation and avoid
the risk of them leaving.
Foreign firms have long grappled with working conditions in
China, dubbed the world's factory because of its low wages and
efficient coastal transport and shipping infrastructure. Nike
Inc in the 1990s was also the target of investigations
and eventually agreed to institute changes.
Global protests against Apple swelled after reports spread
in 2010 of a string or suicides at Foxconn's plants, blamed on
harsh working conditions and the alienation that migrant
laborers, often from impoverished provinces, face in a bustling
metropolis like Shenzhen, where two of the three factories the
FLA inspected are located.
Foxconn is estimated to make half the world's consumer
electronics.
Protesters have since kept up a small but regular presence
at Apple events, holding up placards urging the $620 billion
corporation to make "ethical" devices.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who took over from the late co-founder
Steve Jobs last year, has shown a willingness to tackle the
criticism head-on.
"We've been making steady progress in reducing excessive
work hours throughout our supply chain. We track working hours
weekly for over 700,000 workers and currently have 97 percent
compliance with the 60-hour maximum workweek specified in our
code of conduct," spokesman Steve Dowling said in a statement.