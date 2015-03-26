March 26 Apple Inc plans to introduce a
trade-in program for iPhones in China in association with the
Foxconn Technology Group, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the effort.
Under the program, consumers will be able to exchange older
iPhones at Apple stores in China for credit against the
company's products starting March 31, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1bvwRH4)
Chinese demand for larger-screen iPhones helped fuel Apple's
record profit of $18 billion in the final quarter last year.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said China is poised to
overtake the United States as the company's biggest market, and
he is working to about double the number of stores in Greater
China by the middle of next year, Bloomberg reported.
Under the China program, Foxconn will buy the iPhones
directly, without Apple taking ownership, and repair the devices
if needed before selling them on its e-commerce websites such as
FLNet and on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Taobao online
store.
Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, is also in talks to sell the
older iPhones in physical stores and may take the trade-in
program online in future.
The China plan follows an expansion of a similar program in
the United States, where the company has started accepting
non-Apple devices, Bloomberg reported.
Major U.S. wireless carriers including Verizon
Communications and Sprint Corp last year offered
subscribers schemes under which they could trade their old
iPhones for new ones.
The China trade-in program currently involves only Apple
phones, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people.
Apple declined to comment and Foxconn could not be reached
for comments immediately outside regular business hours.
