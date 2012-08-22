TAIPEI Aug 22 Foxconn Technology Group, a major
supplier of Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it will
further reducing overtime for its Chinese workers to less than 9
hours a week from the current 20.
Speaking after the Fair Labor Association gave its review of
progress on Apple and Foxconn's commitment to improving labour
conditions, Louis Woo, special assistant to the CEO of Foxconn
told Reuters that while the cost of improve working conditions
remained high, the company sees cost efficiency improving next
year.
When asked about some workers' relunctance to reduce
overtime because it cuts their earnings, Woo said in the
telephone interview that the company is constantly communicating
with workers and telling them about the importance of the
quality of life and health.
Global protests against Apple swelled after reports spread
in 2010 of a string of suicides at Foxconn plants, blamed on
harsh working conditions and alienation felt by migrant
labourers.
