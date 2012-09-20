PARIS, Sept 20 Some employees of Apple Inc's
French stores voted to strike on Friday, aiming for
maximum impact by timing the walkout to coincide with the debut
of the iPhone 5.
The strike was called by one of the main unions representing
workers at Apple's stores in Paris and other French cities after
the breakdown of talks over working conditions.
Demands by the SUD union, which represents about a quarter
of Apple Store employees, included the installation of water
fountains, providing meal vouchers and paying a thirteenth month
of salary as is common at French companies.
"We're inviting all the employees who consider insufficient
the advances made as part of annual labour negotiations and
think Apple isn't showing enough of an interest in its French
employees to join us tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. in front of the
Opera Apple Store," union head Thomas Bordage said.
The unions representing the remainder of the employees at
Apple's 12 stores in France, mostly in and around Paris, are not
participating in the strike.
Apple, which employs about 1,000 people in its French
stores, said earlier this week that it had booked orders for
over 2 million iPhone 5 models in the first 24 hours. The smart
phones go on sale on Friday in the United States as well as
major European markets including France, Germany and the United
Kingdom.
While there have been occasional reports of gripes over pay
and working hours reported among Apple Store employees in the
United States, none are unionised.
Still it wouldn't be the first strike timed to coincide with
an iPhone launch. Some employees of one of Apple's stores in
Rome were reported to have walked out on the day the previous
model -- the iPhone 4S -- was launched.