June 25 Apple Inc has removed several
civil war games featuring Confederate flags from its App Store,
some game developers said.
The flags and other symbols of the Confederacy have been at
the center of debate since a 21-year-old gunman, accused of
killing nine black worshippers in last week's South Carolina
church shooting, posed with the flag in photos posted online.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Monday called on
lawmakers to take down the Confederate battle flag at the state
capitol grounds.
Retailers such as Wal Mart Stores Inc and Sears
Holdings Corp have stopped selling the flag.
"Apple has removed our game from AppStore because of usage
of the Confederate Flag," Game-Labs, developer of 'Ultimate
General: Gettysburg' said. (bit.ly/1J7RwwM)
To maintain historical accuracy, the company will not remove
the flag from the game so that it can be accepted back,
Game-Labs said.
Hunted Cow confirmed that 'Civil War 1862', 'Civil War
1863', 'Civil War 1864' and 'Civil War Gettysburg' were removed
from the App Store.
"They (games) will be resubmitted with an earlier
confederate flag," a Hunted Cow spokesperson told Reuters.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
on Tuesday also pulled Confederate flag merchandise
from their shopping sites.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)