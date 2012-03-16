PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 16 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is examining whether Google deceived consumers by planting so-called Internet cookies in Apple's Web browser without users' consent, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The agency is investigating whether the cookies allowed it to aim advertising at users of Apple's Safari browser, and also whether Google violated other rules involving consumers' consent, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.
The FTC and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the FTC had asked Apple for more information regarding how it incorporates Google's search function into its products. The Internet search giant has been accused of using its clout in the search market to shut out rivals, like travel search, by putting them low in search results.
In January, regulators expanded a probe to include Google+, the search giant's new social networking tool, which launched last June and offers many of the capabilities available on Twitter and on Facebook. (Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.