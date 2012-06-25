June 25 A U.S. trade panel said on Monday it would revisit an initial ruling that Apple Inc infringed one of four patents asserted by Motorola Mobility, now a Google Inc unit.

The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on several continents. The legal challenges are a proxy for the larger fight for market share between Apple and companies that make smartphones that use Google Inc's Android software.

The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-745. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)