June 25 A U.S. trade panel said on Monday it
would revisit an initial ruling that Apple Inc
infringed one of four patents asserted by Motorola Mobility, now
a Google Inc unit.
The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on
several continents. The legal challenges are a proxy for the
larger fight for market share between Apple and companies that
make smartphones that use Google Inc's Android software.
ITC Judge Thomas Pender had said in a preliminary ruling
that Apple infringed on a patent for eliminating noise and other
interference during voice and data transmissions.
Motorola Mobility had originally accused Apple of violating
three other patents - including one for touchscreen technology -
but the ITC judge found that the company infringed just one.
Motorola Mobility had asked for the infringing devices to be
barred from importation into the United States. The full
commission is expected to issue a final ruling in August.
Representatives for Apple and Motorola Mobility were not
immediately available for comment.
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of infringing
products and because it issues decisions relatively quickly.
The panel had also been expected to issue a ruling on Monday
on patent infringement claims between Motorola and Microsoft.
However, the commission instead said it would postpone any
decisions for one week.
An ITC judge ruled in April that Microsoft infringed four
patents owned by Motorola Mobility to make its Xboxes, but did
not infringe on a fifth.
The Apple case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-745. The Microsoft case is No. 337-752.
