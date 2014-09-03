(Adds background on lawsuit)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Four technology companies,
including Apple and Google, have resumed
mediation talks with tech workers in a high-profile lawsuit over
hiring practices in Silicon Valley, according to a court filing.
Plaintiffs accused Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe
of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's employees.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California
rejected a proposed $324.5 million settlement in the class
action case, saying it was too low.
In the court filing on Wednesday, both sides said they had
resumed mediation with a retired judge but provided no
additional details on the talks. They also asked Koh to set a
new trial date.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment. Intel and Adobe
also declined to comment. Representatives for the plaintiffs,
along with Google, could not immediately be reached.
Tech employees alleged that the conspiracy limited their job
mobility and, as a result, kept a lid on salaries. The case,
filed in 2011, has been closely watched because of the
possibility of big damages being awarded and for the opportunity
of a glimpse into the world of some of America's elite tech
firms.
Plaintiffs based their case largely on emails in which
Apple's late co-founder, Steve Jobs, former Google Chief
Executive Officer Eric Schmidt and some of their rivals hatched
plans to avoid poaching each other's prized engineers.
In rejecting the proposed settlement, Koh cited "substantial
and compelling evidence" that Jobs "was a, if not the, central
figure in the alleged conspiracy." Given the strength of the
case against the companies, the plaintiffs should have gotten
more money, Koh wrote.
A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
The case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California 11-cv-2509.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Jonathan Oatis)