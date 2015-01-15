SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Four Silicon Valley companies including Apple Inc and Google Inc agreed to pay $415 million to resolve an antitrust class action lawsuit by tech workers who accused the firms of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's employees, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Plaintiffs accused Apple, Google, Intel Corp and Adobe Systems Inc in the 2011 lawsuit of limiting job mobility and, as a result, keeping a lid on salaries. The settlement is $90.5 million more than a previous deal which a U.S. judge rejected last year as too low. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)