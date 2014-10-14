SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Employees suing Apple
, Google and two other tech companies over
hiring practices said an appeals court should not approve a
$324.5 million settlement in the case, according to a court
filing on Tuesday.
Plaintiff workers accused Apple, Google, Intel and
Adobe in a 2011 lawsuit of conspiring to avoid poaching
each other's employees. The companies agreed to a $324.5 million
settlement earlier this year.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California
rejected the proposed class action settlement in September,
saying the amount was too low. The companies appealed, saying
she committed "clear legal error."
In the filing on Tuesday, the workers said that although
they believed the $324.5 million deal originally warranted
approval, the judge had the proper authority to reject it and
they would "defer to (Koh's) sound judgment about how best to
oversee this litigation."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)