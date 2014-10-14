(Adds Intel and Apple declined to comment, additional
background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Employees suing Apple
, Google and two other tech companies over
hiring practices said an appeals court should not approve a
$324.5 million settlement in the case, according to a court
filing on Tuesday.
Plaintiff workers accused Apple, Google, Intel and
Adobe in a 2011 lawsuit of conspiring to avoid poaching
each other's employees. The companies agreed to a $324.5 million
settlement earlier this year.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California then
rejected the proposed class action settlement, saying the amount
was too low. The companies appealed last month, saying she
committed "clear legal error."
In the filing on Tuesday, the workers said that although
they believed the $324.5 million deal originally warranted
approval, the judge had the proper authority to reject it and
they would "defer to (Koh's) sound judgment about how best to
oversee this litigation."
An Intel spokesman declined to comment, as did an Apple
spokeswoman. Representatives for Google and Adobe could not
immediately be reached.
Tech employees alleged that the conspiracy limited their
job mobility and, as a result, kept a lid on salaries.
The case has been closely watched because of the possibility
of big damages being awarded and for the opportunity of a
glimpse into the world of some of the United States' elite tech
firms.
Plaintiffs based their allegations of conspiracy largely on
emails circulated among Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs,
former Google Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt, and some of
their rivals.
In rejecting the proposed settlement, Koh repeatedly
referred to a related deal last year involving Disney
and Intuit. Apple and Google workers got proportionally
less in the latest agreement compared with the one involving
Disney, Koh wrote.
To match the earlier settlement, the latest deal "would need
to total at least $380 million," Koh wrote.
In the filing on Tuesday, the plaintiffs argued that the
$324.5 million deal "ceased to exist" the moment Koh rejected
it, by virtue of the settlement terms negotiated by both sides.
The companies "should not complain about this state of affairs,
given that it is their own doing," attorneys for the employees
wrote.
The case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California 11-cv-2509.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)