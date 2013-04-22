WASHINGTON, April 22 Apple Inc did not violate a Google patent to make iPhones, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday.

If Apple had been found guilty of infringement, its devices could have been banned from importation into the United States.

The case in the ITC is In the Matter of Certain Wireless Communication Devices, Portable Music and Data Processing Devices, Computers and Components Thereof, 337-745.