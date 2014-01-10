FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices)
WASHINGTON Jan 10 Apple Inc does not use patented technology owned by Google unit Motorola Mobility in making its iPhones, an appeals court said on Friday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a decision by the International Trade Commission in April that Apple did not violate a Google patent to make the popular iPhones.
The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on several continents as Apple vies for market share with companies that make smartphones that use Google's Android software.
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices)
* Silver Wheaton reports record revenue and sales volumes in 2016 and announces proposed name change to Wheaton precious metals
* CEO Craig Monaghan's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nHmNVs) Further company coverage: