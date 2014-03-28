SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a request from Apple, Google and two other tech companies to win judgment before trial in a class action lawsuit over hiring.

Plaintiff tech workers allege the companies conspired to avoid competing for each other's employees in order to drive down wages. Trial is scheduled to begin in May.

The ruling on Friday was issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)