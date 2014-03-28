BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a request from Apple, Google and two other tech companies to win judgment before trial in a class action lawsuit over hiring.
Plaintiff tech workers allege the companies conspired to avoid competing for each other's employees in order to drive down wages. Trial is scheduled to begin in May.
The ruling on Friday was issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Major cinema chains in Muslim-majority Malaysia have postponed the release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", cleared by censors after a "gay moment" was cut, due to "unforeseen circumstances".
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.