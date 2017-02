June 22 A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Apple Inc cannot pursue an injunction against Google's Motorola Mobility unit, a significant setback for the iPhone maker in a key case in the smartphone patent wars.

The ruling came from Judge Richard Posner in Chicago federal court. He dismissed the litigation between Apple and Motorola Mobility with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled. (Reporting by Jessica Dye and Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)