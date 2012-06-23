(Adds Motorola comment)
By Dan Levine and Jessica Dye
June 22 A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Apple
Inc cannot pursue an injunction against Google's
Motorola Mobility unit, effectively ending a key case
for the iPhone maker in the smartphone patent wars.
The ruling came from Judge Richard Posner in Chicago federal
court. He dismissed the litigation between Apple and Motorola
Mobility with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.
The ruling is a blow for Apple, which had hoped a decisive
ruling against Motorola would help it gain an upper hand in the
smartphone market against Android.
"Apple is complaining that Motorola's phones as a whole
r ipped off the iPhone a s a whole, " Posner wrote. "But Motorola's
desire to sell products that compete with the iPhone is a
separate harm -- and a perfectly legal one -- from any harm
caused by patent infringement."
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet declined to comment on the
ruling. M otorola Mobility spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson said the
company was pleased that Posner dismissed Apple's case.
Both parties have the option to appeal Posner's ruling.
Motorola sued Apple in October 2010, a move that was widely
seen as a pre-emptive strike against an imminent Apple lawsuit.
Apple filed its own claims against Motorola the same month.
Posner issued a series of pre-trial rulings that eliminated
nearly all of Motorola's patent claims against Apple from the
prospective trial, while maintaining more of Apple's claims
against Motorola. That meant Apple had more to gain in the
trial, which had been set to start last week.
However, Posner canceled the trial earlier this month.
Apple had sought an injunction barring the sale of Motorola
products u sing Apple's patented technology. But in Friday's
ruling, Posner wrote that neither party is entitled to an
injunction.
Since Motorola could design around the minor technological
features covered by Apple's patents, an injunction would be an
inappropriate windfall for Apple, Posner wrote.
Posner also said that Apple had not clearly demonstrated
that Motorola phones caused a loss of consumer goodwill
significant enough for an injunction.
"To suggest that it has suffered loss of market share, brand
recognition, or customer goodwill as a result of Motorola's
alleged infringement of the patent claims still in play in this
case is wild conjecture," Posner wrote.
In a bright spot for the iPhone maker, Posner also ruled
that Motorola could not seek an injunction based on the one
patent in the case that it was still asserting against Apple.
Motorola had pledged to license that patent - which covers
an aspect of wireless communication - on fair and reasonable
terms to other companies in exchange for having the technology
adopted as an industry standard.
"How could it be permitted to enjoin Apple from using an
invention that it contends Apple must use if it wants to make a
cell phone," Posner wrote.
At a hearing earlier this week, Apple had argued that it
would be satisfied with an injunction forcing Motorola to remove
Apple's patented features within three months. But Posner found
that proposal unworkable, in part because of the hardship in
administering such an order.
"Because of the potential costs to Motorola and the federal
judiciary I could not responsibly order injunctive relief in
favor of Apple," he wrote in his ruling.
The case is Apple Inc. and NeXT Software Inc. V. Motorola
Inc. and Motorola Mobility Inc., in the U.S. District Court for
the Northern District of Illinois, no. 11-08540.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in Oakland, California and Jessica Dye
in New York; Editing by Gary Hill and Jeremy Laurence)