UPDATE 3-Lufthansa's shares get a lift from brighter profit outlook
* Shares rise, top gainer on the DAX index. (Adds share price reaction)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a $324.5 million settlement between tech workers and companies including Apple and Google in a lawsuit accusing the companies of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's workers.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, said the proposed settlement amount "falls below the range of reasonableness." Intel and Adobe were also part of the deal. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Shares rise, top gainer on the DAX index. (Adds share price reaction)
HANOI, March 16 Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business in the country to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations