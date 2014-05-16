SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Apple and Google's
Motorola Mobility unit have agreed to dismiss high profile U.S.
patent litigation against each other over smartphone technology,
according to a court filing on Friday.
In a joint statement, the companies said the settlement does
not include a cross license to their respective patents. "Apple
and Google have also agreed to work together in some areas of
patent reform," the statement said.
Apple and companies that make phones using Google's Android
software have filed dozens of such lawsuits against each other
around the world to protect their technology. Apple had argued
that Android phones that use Google software copy its iPhones.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)