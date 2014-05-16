(Adds background on patent dispute)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Apple Inc and
Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit have agreed to
settle all patent litigation between them over smartphone
technology, ending one of the highest profile lawsuits in
technology.
In a joint statement on Friday, the companies said the
settlement does not include a cross license to their respective
patents.
"Apple and Google have also agreed to work together in some
areas of patent reform," the statement said.
Apple and companies that make phones using Google's Android
software have filed dozens of such lawsuits against each other
around the world to protect their technology. Apple argued that
Android phones that use Google software copy its iPhones.
The two companies informed a federal appeals court in
Washington that the cases should be dismissed, according to
filings on Friday. However, the deal does not appear to apply to
Apple's litigation against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, as no dismissal notices were filed in those cases.
The most high-profile case between Apple and Motorola began
in 2010. Motorola accused Apple of infringing several patents,
including one essential to how cell phones operate on a 3G
network, while Apple said Motorola violated its patents to
certain smartphone features.
The cases were consolidated in a Chicago federal court.
However, Judge Richard Posner dismissed it in 2012 shortly
before trial, saying neither company had sufficient evidence to
prove its case.
Last month, the appeals court gave the iPhone manufacturer
another chance to win a sales ban against its competitor.
Google acquired Motorola Mobility in 2012 for $12.5 billion,
and this year announced was selling Motorola Mobility's handset
business to Lenovo, while keeping the vast majority of the
patents.
(Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Andre Grenon)